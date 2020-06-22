RWAs in Gurugram unclear on norms for isolation centres

Even as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the district administration, over the last two weeks, have repeatedly encouraged RWAs in the city to set up isolation centres of their own, the lack of knowledge of the publication of prescribed guidelines has left the residents’ bodies in a lurch.

The district administration, on Friday, formulated a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed and released it on select WhatsApp groups on late Sunday night. The absence of any proper media release or public notification regarding the same meant that several RWAs in the city were still unaware of their existence on Monday, when HT reached out to them regarding the matter. The district currently has 4,512 cases of Covid-19.

Notably, the guidelines to be followed by the RWAs for establishing the isolation centres constitute a 19-page document, which is in possession of HT.

Members of various RWAs (resident welfare associations) said they were procuring items for isolation centres and setting them up purely based on assumptions, and were uncertain about whether their facilities are appropriately equipped, even as cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to rise in the city. In addition, the absence of clarity on who will foot the bills for the items and other facilities at the isolation centres for Covid-19 patients, and who will be held accountable in the event of any mishap in these centres has also added to the RWAs’ confusion.

According to an estimate made by Vivek Kalia, nodal officer, hospital and ventilator management, if the number of cases increase to almost a lakh in August, the city would then require at least 37,000 beds and more than 2,000 ventilators.

“The administration and the MCG are the ones who are on-ground and hence will know about all items that need to be stocked up in an isolation centre to ensure a Covid-19 is looked after properly. We have procured only those items for our own centre which we think are the most basic and essential. We weren’t aware of the administration’s SOP or else we would have arranged or procured any items that may have been left out before any resident needs this facility in our society,” said Puneet Goyal, president of Tulip Violet RWA.

The RWA has reserved a four-bedroom vacant apartment as an isolation centre, which can accommodate eight people. The association, which has procured items such as— beds, masks, thermometers, a blood pressure monitor, a pulse oximeter, an oxygen cylinder, PPE kits, gloves, face shield, sanitisers—is also looking to identify one more apartment for the same purpose.

Sudhir Sachdeva, a member of the Sushant Lok-1 RWA said although their governing body has started tying up with hotel chains and guest houses in their locality for setting up isolation centres, the uncertainty over the revenue model has had them scratching their heads. The RWAs has reserved at least 110 rooms for isolating residents in various hospitality centres so far.

“There are a lot of issues on which the RWAs wants clarifications from the administration. Among them, the most important point is regarding the revenue model. We want to know from the SOP on who will bear the expenses for the isolation centre: will it be the administration themselves, the RWA or the person who will need to be isolated at the centre? We want clarity at the earliest so that we can arrange necessary funds for the same if the RWA has to bear partial or a significant amount of the total sum,” said Sachdeva.

Another point of contention raised by RWAs was regarding accountability. “We are only building isolation centres in our respective areas as the administration has asked us to volunteer for it. However, we are not medical professionals. In the eventuality that a person dies inside the isolation centre or develops any health complications, we don’t want to be in a situation where we may face legal issues or our blamed for any mishap. The administration hence needs to issue the SOP and clarify who will be held accountable in such a scenario,” said Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments RWA.

All three RWAs said they were unaware of any official SOP issued by the administration.

“We have released the SOP and have started circulating it in official WhatsApp groups where RWA representatives are also present. We have requested people to circulate it further,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner.