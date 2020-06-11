Sections
Sainikhera, South City-1 residents want isolation centre moved from access road

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:41 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

Residents of Sainikhera village and South City-1 have asked the district administration to shift a Covid-19 isolation/quarantine centre located near the main access road to the village.

Residents, in a letter to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, said that the location of the centre, set up in a guest house, on the main access road is a major cause of concern as the road is frequently used and sees a high footfall.

With the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last 10 days, residents said that they want the administration to shift this isolation centre to a location distant from a large population cluster.

Sainikhera village, near the Signature tower crossing, has a population of around 3,000 residents, a majority of whom are migrants living on rent. They work in the business establishments of Sector 29, and as helpers and drivers in nearby localities.



“We have requested the district administration to look into the matter as this guest house designated as a Covid isolation centre is on the main approach road to the village. Many children, labourers and workers use this road and there is a chance that they could get infected,” said Ishwar Singh, a resident of the village.

Residents of South City-1, which is adjacent to the village, said that a number of houses in their colony are also adjacent to this isolation centre, and expressed concern over a possibility of the virus spreading. “The government should establish such facilities in areas, which are less densely populated. It should also use its own guest houses, like the PWD guest house, and other facilities,” said RS Jakhar, a resident of the area.

Also, residents of the area called for increased testing, with many expressing scepticism that no one has tested positive for Covid-19 in the area. “We have requested the administration to look into the issue and take action,” said RK Garg, another resident.

Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that he would look into the matter. “Let me check this issue and if there is a genuine problem, we will resolve it,” he said.

