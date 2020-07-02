Saral Kendra resumes operations in Gurugram, to register vehicles, issue driving licences

Sections
The district administration resumed the operations of Saral Kendra at the Mini Secretariat in the city on Wednesday, although only two services are functional as of now, said...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district administration resumed the operations of Saral Kendra at the Mini Secretariat in the city on Wednesday, although only two services are functional as of now, said officials. These services include the issuance of driving licences and registration of vehicles. In order to maintain social distancing and prevent overcrowding, only 100 tokens are being issued to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Antodaya Saral Kendra delivers more than 500 citizen-centric services through a single-window system. However, the portal was temporarily closed on March 24, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

District administration officials said with the unlocking process currently underway, the authorities have decided to resume a few of the services in a controlled manner. These services include vehicle registration and issuance of driving licences.

Officials said all formalities related to issuance and renewal of driving licences and vehicle registration will be carried out at the Saral Kendra between 9am to 12pm daily. All applicants visiting the office would need to wear masks, follow social distancing protocols and sanitise their hands before entering the office at the Mini Secretariat building.



Prior to the lockdown, the Saral Kendras across the state were delivering as many as 546 citizen-centric services of the Haryana government to people. All these services would be resumed in a phased manner, although the details are yet to be worked out, said officials.

“The citizens who are coming to the Saral Kendra are being given tokens from counter number 2. All norms pertaining to social distancing and sanitisation are being followed. All applicants must wear masks and if anyone is found without one, he or she will not be allowed inside the premises. Necessary action as per the law will be taken against violators,” said Jitender Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate, Gurugram.

Officials also said that stickers and posters have been pasted all across the Saral Kendra, asking people to maintain social distancing and refrain from touching anything unnecessarily. The main focus, as per district administrative officials, is to ensure that work is carried out while minimising the risk of spreading Covid-19.

