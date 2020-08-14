Sarpanch’s husband, who was shot by gangster, succumbs to injuries

Over a month after the 37-year-old husband of sarpanch of Alipur village was shot outside a private hospital in Sohna, the victim succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on Wednesday night. The crime branch had earlier arrested one suspect in relation to the case.

On July 15 around 4pm, the victim, Manoj Dagar, had gone to a private hospital with his nine-year-old daughter who was suffering from a mild fever. Dagar was about to park his SUV outside the hospital, 100 metres away from City Sohna police station across the road, when he was shot through the car’s window pane by a suspect. He had sustained one gunshot wound in the neck and, since then, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Police probe has revealed that the suspect, Mahesh Rathi, brother of gangster Ashok Rathi, held a grudge against Dagar, who had a role in vacating a house in Alipur.

A crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said, “Ashok Rathi had usurped a house belonging to his wife’s relatives in Sohna after relations had soured between them. On the intervention of Dagar, whose wife is the sarpanch, the property was freed from Rathi’s control and the house was locked. This enraged Rathi’s brother, Mahesh, and he planned to take revenge.”

The police said they are probing the role of other suspects in the case too and added that Section 302 (punishment for murder) under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) will be added to the FIR registered at City Sohna police station.

Ashok Rathi, who had links with gangs and was accused in several cases, was shot dead by three men at his house in Alipur on November 16 last year.