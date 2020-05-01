School body seeks clarity on govt order, deadline for late fee payment

The Haryana Progressive School Conference, a consortium of private schools, on Thursday, wrote to the chief minister demanding that the government issue appropriate clarifications and directions regarding fee payment by parents in the absence of which schools would be dependent on government reimbursement for paying salaries of employees. While the parents have sought a fee waiver, the district education department reiterated that all stakeholders must comply with its last order.

On April 23, the state government had ordered that private schools could only seek monthly tuition fee till the time the lockdown continues. HPSC, however, claims that the government order had been misinterpreted by some parents who were hoping for a fee exemption. The HPSC said the government needed to clarify that no fee exemption had been directed and only deferment of payment of fee components other than ‘Tuition Fee’ had been granted for the duration of lockdown. In the absence of clarifications, schools will not be able to pay for the salaries of employees, said HPSC.

“At ground level, the order is being misinterpreted by parents who think that no fee other than ‘tuition fee’ can be charged at all, even at a later date. It is our appeal that either the government provides aforementioned reimbursement or issues the directions requested to prevent a situation where schools are pushed to the wall and left with no other option but to stop salaries of their entire staff, teachers, admin staff, drivers, conductors, maids, guards and all employees, who would lose their livelihood,” states the letter.

HPSC senior vice-president Colonel (retired) KR Pratap Singh said school will not be able to pay salaries of employees if fee deferment continued for long. He added that some schools had failed to pay the complete salaries to employees due to financial hardships.

“The government has said that schools should not put pressure on parents to pay. We are complying with the order, but the cash flow needs to be maintained. If all parents decide to not pay, schools will have no other option but to depend on government reimbursements for paying salaries of employees,” said Singh.

The HPSC also asked the government to clarify the last date for fee payment and suggested that June 30 be treated as a deadline, following which fee-defaulters can be removed from the school records. The April 23 order issued by the government mentions no last date for fee payment and clearly states that no student’s name can be struck off the roll for non-payment of fee.

“Moreover, it should be made mandatory for such parents who can pay fee, to pay the fee on time,” the letter stated.

Kailash Sharma, general secretary of Haryana Abhibhavak Ekta Manch, a parents’ body, said the government needed to remove the word deferred from its previous order and issue new orders stating a waiver.

“The government has only deferred the payment of fees which means that schools would charge an exorbitant fee after the lockdown. Parents need to be given a waiver in light of the job losses and financial distress that they are facing,” said Sharma.

District education officer Indu Boken said all stakeholders were expected to abide by the last order on fee payment, issued on April 23. “The government had issued an order on April 23. Since then, no new order on fee payment has been given. The last order mentioned that fee payment of certain components had been deferred. Moreover, schools cannot take punitive action for non-payment of fee,” Boken said.