School education department writes to FFRC, asks it to look into the grievances of parents

The principal secretary of the school education department, on Friday, wrote to the chairpersons of the Fee and Fund Regulatory Committee (FFRC) of six districts, including Gurugram, and asked them to address the grievances of parents with respect to the payment of school fees during the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The secretary said that some private schools were violating the directions of the education department issued in the matter and forcing parents to pay the school fees of their children.

In a letter shared with the divisional commissioner-cum-chairman, FFRC, of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal, Hisar and Rohtak, the secretary wrote that economic activities across various sectors in the state have been disrupted in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, due to which some parents have been left under acute financial stress.

“All business/professional/non-essential activities have ceased to function due to which, some parents, are not in a position to pay the school fee of their wards,” stated the letter. It also mentioned that due to the early closure of schools in view of the lockdown, the expenditure on co-curricular activities, sports activities, transportation and other development-related activities was not incurred.

The secretary reiterated that the department had issued orders regarding the payment of fees on April 23, according to which only monthly tuition fee could be sought during the lockdown. The FFRC chairman was asked to ensure that the orders issued by the government are followed and action is taken against private schools if they are found to be violating the directions. The FFRC has also been asked to submit an action-taken report to the department.

Last week, the Haryana Progressive School Conference, a consortium of private schools, wrote to the chief minister, demanding that the government clarify as to whether fee exemption has been directed or only deferment of the payment of certain fee components other than tuition fee has been granted for the duration of the lockdown. Haryana Abhibhavak Ekta Manch, a parents’ body, has demanded that the word “deferred” from the April 23 order is removed and that the new orders give them a “waiver” instead.

Colonel (retired) KR Pratap Singh, president of the Haryana Progressive School Conference, said that schools were under financial stress since not many parents were coming forward to pay the tuition fees. “Apart from the salaries of teachers, schools need to pay for the transport staff, EMI of buses, and fulfil other financial commitments. Deferment of fees cannot continue for too long,” said Singh.

Kailash Sharma, general secretary of Haryana Abhibhavak Ekta Manch, a parents’ body, said that schools would charge exorbitant fees after the lockdown. Therefore, given the financial strain on parents, a fee waiver was needed.