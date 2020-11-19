Schools asked to strictly enforce safety measures in view of cases among students

The state education department has directed schools to ensure that all Covid-19 measures, such as temperature checks and physical distancing, are strictly enforced, after over 150 government school students in Jhajjar, Jind and Rewari districts tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

In a directive shared with district education officers of all districts on Thursday, the directorate of school education said that schools needed to comply with the standard operating procedures and share daily data about temperature readings of students and teachers. Reiterating the norms in place, the directorate said that all students needed to undergo thermal scanning on a daily basis at designated spots within the school. Further, the temperature readings of students and teachers need to be shared with the department via a mobile application. The department has also asked schools to share details of students who are being turned away on account of high body temperatures.

Gurugram block education officer Sheel Kumari said that while schools were already complying with temperature checks and other procedures, the directive will ensure there is no scope for laxity of any kind. “We have been adopting precautionary measures since schools reopened. Each school has been asked to maintain a record of the daily temperature readings of students and teachers. We have also noticed that many staff members testing positive are asymptomatic. Keeping these things in mind, we asked schools to ensure that daily updates are sent to the department without any delay,” said Kumari.

Suman Sharma, the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that the department had asked schools to share details, especially that of teachers and students having high body temperatures, with the health department without delay.

“As per the Covid-19 protocols in place for schools, we are required to upload daily data on an app. While we have been doing it without fail since classes started in school, the department has sent a reminder to all schools in view of the rising cases and laxity in some schools. If we find a student with a high temperature, the parents are informed and asked to get the child immediately,” said Sharma.

Shyam Raghav, the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, said that the school had designated staff members for carrying out temperature checks and had not recorded any case of people with high temperatures entering the school.

“As per the norms in place, any student with a high body temperature needs to be isolated immediately. Until now, we have not had a single case where students have been found with a high temperature or tested positive,” said Raghav. He said that only 40-50% of students had been visiting the school for classes.

Gurugram’s chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said that students, teachers and other staff members could get tested at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) if they experienced symptoms or suspected that they had contracted the virus. He said that the department was, however, not carrying out any special drive to test all schools.

“The health department had assisted schools in getting teachers tested earlier when schools started academic guidance sessions. Students and teachers are free to visit any health centre for testing. We will get the tests done if people visit the centre. The health department is not undertaking any new testing drive catering specifically to schools,” said Yadav.