Schools told to get symptomatic cases tested when classes resume

The district health department on Wednesday directed all its primary and community health centres to test symptomatic teachers or students of government schools for Covid-19 whenever schools reopen.

Although there have been no clear directions regarding the resumption of schools, which are shut till December 10, the director general of health services on Tuesday advised the education department to adopt preventive measures if schools resume soon.

In Haryana, schools were shut in November, after over 300 students tested positive for Covid-19 across the state. Schools were earlier shut till November 30 and this was further extended to December 10 by home minister Anil Vij, after considering the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Vij said that schools will be provided with necessary Covid-19 guidelines before reopening.

On Tuesday, the director general of health services shared the measures, to be taken for the safety of students and teachers attending school, with the director of school education.

As per their suggestion, similar to the Union ministry of home affairs’ guidelines, classes are to be held in a staggered manner to ensure adequate social distancing. All students and teachers coming to schools have to be screened for Covid-19 and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to attend the class. Also, the education department will have to coordinate with health facilities for Covid-19 testing of the symptomatic cases.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Primary and community health centres have been told to test teachers and students, if symptomatic. Health centres will coordinate with nearby schools once there is clarity on the reopening of schools.”

District education officer Indu Boken did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the resumption of schools. School principals said that they are yet to receive a new directive in this regard.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said, “So far, we have not been told if schools will open from December 11 or if the closure is getting extended further. The department has not shared any written directive so far. We are continuing with online classes till there is clarity on the reopening of schools.”