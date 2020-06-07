Search on for Covid-19 patients who had given false info, legal action on the cards

Taking cognisance of the fact that 19 persons who had tested positive for coronavirus in Faridabad had given false details — wrong phone numbers, addresses and names — the district administration has asked the police to trace such patients and initiate legal action against them. The issue came to the notice of the health department, as officials could not contact them after they were found to be positive.

On Sunday, Faridabad reported 106 new positive Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 771 in the district, with 14 deaths. Three deaths — two men and a woman, all aged 65 — were reported on Sunday due to multiple co-morbidities.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner, Faridabad, said such issues cause panic among residents and lead to the spread of the virus. “It is important to take action against such people, who are a threat to society and can be dangerous for others. People who have tested positive should immediately be placed under isolation and samples of their close contacts have to be collected,” he said.

Yadav, saying that they pose a “public health risk”, appealed to them to come forward.

The deputy commissioner further said, “We had sent the samples of 14,732 people (for testing), of which 771 had tested positive and the results of 960 are awaited. At least 231 people are currently hospitalised.”

The infected people have been admitted to the ESIC hospital, officials said, adding that at least 12,729 people are under home quarantine in the district and 10,638 people are on surveillance for influenza-like illnesses.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, Faridabad, said, “We want to reiterate to people that they have to give their real name, correct mobile phone number and an emergency contact at the hospital,” he said.

Rao said it is important to trace close contacts and travel history of the positive cases. Not being able to trace those who have tested positive or those who have been in close contact with positive cases is a serious problem, he said.

The police has directed all hospitals, private and government, and labs to verify the mobile numbers before taking the samples. If anyone is found giving false information, officials should immediately inform the police control room.

Rao said they have received several complaints and have traced more than 15 such people, but it becomes difficult in some cases. “We will start registering cases starting Monday against such anti-social elements and strict action will be taken against them for endangering lives of others,” he said.

Around 2,000,000 residents of Faridabad, including 100,000 senior citizens were surveyed to identify those who are most vulnerable to contract Sars-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) last month.