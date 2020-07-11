Sections
Home / Gurugram / Second RT-PCR machine installed in the city

Second RT-PCR machine installed in the city

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated the second reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test machine in Civil Hospital, sector 10, via...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated the second reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test machine in Civil Hospital, sector 10, via video conferencing.

With this, the Gurugram government lab’s capacity to test the Sars-CoV-2 virus nucleic material, which causes Covid-19, will rise to 500 samples a day from 200. RT-PCR testing is the gold standard frontline test for Covid-19. Seven private labs in the can conduct up to 500 to 600 RT-PCR tests a day.

“The results will be delivered in 24 hours. If required, we can test up to 700 samples every day,” said Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer.



On Saturday, 2345 samples were collected, of which 1789 were taking by health department, including the antigen test. At least 556 samples for RT-PCR were taken by private labs. Since March, more than 60,000 people in the city have been tested for Covid-19.

“Since June 24, more than 30,000 tests have been conducted in the city,” said Yadav. Out of them, 16,109 samples were through antigen detection kits, while the remaining 13, 891 are being tested through RT-PCR in both government and private labs. Testing has increased in the last two weeks. Earlier, on an average 1000-1500 tests were being done in a day, which this week increased to almost 3000.

Gurugram initially sent its samples to All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS) Delhi for testing. As the cases increased, samples were getting tested in PGIMS -Rohtak, Sonepat Medical College, and private labs too.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gurugam: Girl students to get passport with graduation degree from institution, says Khattar
Jul 11, 2020 23:38 IST
DTCP calls for cancellation of property registries that lack NOCs
Jul 11, 2020 23:37 IST
New technologies, localising components will pave way for boycotting Chinese products: Hero Cycles chairman
Jul 11, 2020 23:37 IST
MCG sets up thermal cameras at offices
Jul 11, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.