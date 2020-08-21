Sector 9 shootings may be linked to gang rivalry over land plot: Police

A day after three men were killed in two seemingly coordinated incidents in Sector 9 area, the police on Friday said that the shootings could be linked to a dispute over a 1,000square-yard plot in Basai between two gangs — a rivalry that has led to several violent confrontations, including murders, in the past few years.

The police have so far identified three suspects in the case. Four crime branch teams have been assigned to trace them.

A senior police official, familiar with the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Prima facie, the shootings appear to be related to enmity regarding a feud over a plot in Basai between two gangs from the area. Joni Kataria, who is currently lodged in jail in a murder case, had an ancestral plot in Basai, which was usurped by one Hari Om. This led to a feud. Joni and his brother Moni joined gangster Ashok Rathi’s group and killed Hari Om’s brother about two years ago. In retaliation, Hari Om had murdered Moni Kataria in Rewari.”

The police said Joni and Moni grew up in Bahadurgarh after the death of their father. They had an ancestral plot in Basai and, during their absence from the village, it was allegedly taken over by a rival.

The police said tensions had subsided in the past one year after both Joni and Hari Om were arrested. “The victims killed in Thursday’s shooting are associated with Joni’s gang. The police on Thursday had named one Pavan Nehra as the prime suspect. Nehra is allegedly a relative of Hari Om. The police have also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of prime suspect, Pavan Nehra, and his aides.

On Thursday around 5pm, unidentified armed men had shot two people – Anmol and Sunny – dead after cornering them in an empty plot near Wings Apartment in Bhawani Enclave. Another person, Sameer alias Vicky, was shot dead in Basai village within a few minutes of the first shooting.

The police have recovered a CCTV footage in which several suspects can be seen chasing one of the victims on scooters. In the footage, at 4.58pm, a suspect can be seen conducting a recee before parking his motorcycle in a plot adjacent to Wings Apartments. He makes a phone call and within a few seconds, several suspects arrive on scooters. As a herd of buffaloes pass through, a suspect corners Anmol, who is trying to escape on his motorcycle, and shoots him in the head.

The police said after shooting him, the suspects chased Sunny and another person, Angrez, who entered Wings Apartment. Sunny was shot dead in the society while Angrez hid in a staircase and survived.

A man, who has a shanty at the plot where the first shooting incident took place, said, “A group of men arrived and started firing shots indiscriminately. I heard about seven gunshots and retreated into the shanty to take cover. One victim was escaping on his motorcycle when he was shot in the head. He walked a few yards before collapsing here.”

After the incident, the residents of Wings Apartment have requested the police to deploy police personnel at night at the society entrance for additional security.

A resident, requesting anonymity, said, “We have requested the police to deploy three policemen at night for some time. Naturally, there is some fear due to the incident. The victims and perpetrators were outsiders. We are also installing a fibre panel on the entrance gate of the society.”

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “A request was received and a team has been assigned to make rounds in the area during the night.”

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “Crime teams are conducting raids to nab the suspects. One FIR has been registered in the case. The enmity between the victims and perpetrators started due to the plot dispute. No arrests have been made.”

The police said the post-mortem examination of the victims was conducted by a medical board on Friday.