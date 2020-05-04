Sector 9A residents write to administration; raise concern about Covid-19 hospital in vicinity

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 9A has written to the district administration on Monday, requesting it to shift the Covid-19 treatment facility at the ESI Hospital, located in its vicinity, to a different place.

The letter from the RWA stated that the hospital does not have an inbuilt sewage treatment plant and it has been using the sector’s sewer network to dispose of its daily discharge. The letter cited that sewage and drinking water pipelines of the sector are faulty and meet at different places. This is also a cause for concern for the residents.

“The ESI Hospital does not have a sewage treatment plant (STP) of its own and it is connected to the sector’s sewer network. Therefore, if the sewage/medical waste is discharged from Covid-19 patients it can lead to a major health hazard in the area, as the sector’s sewer lines and drinking water lines are faulty and get mixed up at various places,” stated the letter.

The residents had written to the administration before the hospital was declared as a stand-alone facility for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in early April.

“Despite our repeated requests and appeals through letters, mails and WhatsApp messages to deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Khatri and chief medical officer (CMO) Dr JS Punia, this hospital was declared as a stand-alone facility for Covid-19 patients. Currently, there are more than 30 active Covid-19 positive cases admitted to the hospital. The city has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past couple of days or weeks ringing alarming bells of community spread. We have appealed to the DC to shift these patients to some other hospital at a distant location,” said Lalit Bhola, general secretary of RWA.

The city has as many as 84 Covid-19 cases, of which 49 patients have been discharged.

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said, “Disinfectant and sanitisation are being carried out by the health department and other precautions are being taken at ESI.” Dr JS Punia, CMO, said, “In absence of an STP at the ESI Hospital, we have made alternate arrangements for septic tanks and use of disinfectants and bleaching.”