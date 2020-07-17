Serological survey: 24 out of 360 people found with antibodies in Gurugram

Out of the 360 people selected randomly from different occupational backgrounds for the ongoing serological survey in the city to study the prevalence of Covid-19 infection, 24 were found to have developed antibodies, according to officials of the district health department on Friday.

A serological survey is an epidemiological tool used to understand the prevalence of Covid-19 infection. It looks for antibodies to SARS-CoV2 — the virus that causes Covid-19. The survey helps in identifying individuals who have developed an immune response to the virus. It may be due to an active infection or a prior one. Antibodies are the proteins generated by the body to fight infection. It remains in the body for a long time, even after a patient has recovered. A serological survey, therefore, enables health officials to detect unreported cases of infection and understand its prevalence within a community.

The district health department conducted the first round of serological survey on June 24 at the CMO office in the old Civil Hospital. At least 182 blood samples were collected mostly from police personnel, healthcare workers, etc. A total of 32 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

Following the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the health department took blood samples from people involved in different occupations, such as health workers, shopkeepers, vendors, sanitation workers, among others. As shared by the health department on Friday, out of the 360 people tested, 24 people had developed antibodies against Covid-19. These included five health workers, five shopkeepers, four workers of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), two policemen, two drivers, a vendor, an immunocompromised patient, a person from a containment zone, an industrial worker, a media professional and a person from a rural area.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said, “To estimate the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection, the IgG Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test is being conducted as a part of the serological survey. The test looks for antibodies developed in an individual for the coronavirus, and is highly sensitive and specific.”

“For this, Gurugram received 460 antibody testing kits. Up to 100 kits have been used in people who had got their Covid-19 tests done earlier and were found to be either true positives or negatives. For the remaining kits, blood samples of only those people were taken who have a higher exposure to contract the infection. Out of the 360 kits used on such people in different parts of the city out, 24 had developed antibodies,” he added.

As reported by HT earlier this week, the health department is increasing the sample size of the serological survey to 2,000 for which a private health consultant company is likely to be hired. The matter is currently awaiting a nod from the district administration. According to Yadav, the plan is to conduct more than 400 people for the survey in a month. “To cover 2,000 people, the survey will take nearly four to five months to be completed,” said Yadav.

New Cases in Gurugram

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Friday reported 133 new Covid-19 cases. With these fresh infections, the total count of persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus reached 7,483. Out of these, 1,053 are active cases and 6,318 have recovered. In the last 24 hours, two Covid-19 deaths were reported. The total toll now stands at 112, out of which 75 are due to co-morbidities, while 37 have died without any known co-morbidities.