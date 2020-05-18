Seven new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram; total count reaches 211

Sections
Updated: May 18, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Seven new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported across the city, from places such as Sirhaul, Bhawani Enclave, Sector 18, Gandhi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Vikas Nagar and Ravi Nagar. The number of persons infected with the disease has reached 211, out of which 114 have been discharged, while 97 are still undergoing treatment. Presently, Gurugram has the highest number of cases across the state.

In Bhawani Enclave three cases have been reported till now, while in Sirhaul over 16 Covid-19 cases have been reported. Both have been declared as containment zones. According to district health bulletin, the case reported from Bhawani Enclave was in close contact with a positive case. Areas like Vikas Nagar and Gandhi Nagar are new areas where single cases were reported on Monday. Health department officials were unavailable for comment.

As per the district health bulletin, test results for 263 samples are awaited. At least 33 people are currently under surveillance at quarantine facilities, while three Covid-19 patients are under home isolation after being confirmed positive. The state government has issued the guidelines for home isolation, which is only permitted after the health team ensures the patient can be kept in a separate room while other family members can also be quarantined.

