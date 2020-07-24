Sections
Home / Gurugram / Shankar Chowk flyover to open in September

Shankar Chowk flyover to open in September

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has pushed back the opening of the Shankar Chowk flyover to the first week of September instead of August 15. Officials said that t...

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:17 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has pushed back the opening of the Shankar Chowk flyover to the first week of September instead of August 15. Officials said that the non-availability of labour and the ban on construction during the lockdown delayed the project.

The Shankar Chowk flyover project is part of ₹162 crore flyover and underpass project that is being developed by NHAI with contributions from GMDA and private developers. It will help commuters coming from Cyber Hub and DLF phase 3 to move towards Udyog Vihar and Delhi with ease.

Recently, the authority had stopped work due to non-payment of funds by some stakeholders but officials said it had been resumed after GMDA released around ₹10 crore.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI said that flyover would be opened for traffic in first week of September and work was in progress. “We will be able to complete the work by end of August now as construction was delayed due to lack of labour. We are also hoping the remaining contribution will also be paid soon,” said Sharma.



Sourabh Singhal, NHAI consultant for the project said that only work of three top slabs is remaining in the flyover and it will be completed by August 10.”The rest of the work like connecting ramps and finish would also be completed by end of August,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jaya Bachchan files complaint against loud biker
Jul 25, 2020 00:11 IST
Four get life term for killing two brothers in 2012
Jul 25, 2020 00:10 IST
Woman held for illegal sale of remdesivir, tocilizumab
Jul 25, 2020 00:08 IST
Gehlot wants floor test after HC defers verdict
Jul 25, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.