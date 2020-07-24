Shankar Chowk flyover to open in September

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has pushed back the opening of the Shankar Chowk flyover to the first week of September instead of August 15. Officials said that the non-availability of labour and the ban on construction during the lockdown delayed the project.

The Shankar Chowk flyover project is part of ₹162 crore flyover and underpass project that is being developed by NHAI with contributions from GMDA and private developers. It will help commuters coming from Cyber Hub and DLF phase 3 to move towards Udyog Vihar and Delhi with ease.

Recently, the authority had stopped work due to non-payment of funds by some stakeholders but officials said it had been resumed after GMDA released around ₹10 crore.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI said that flyover would be opened for traffic in first week of September and work was in progress. “We will be able to complete the work by end of August now as construction was delayed due to lack of labour. We are also hoping the remaining contribution will also be paid soon,” said Sharma.

Sourabh Singhal, NHAI consultant for the project said that only work of three top slabs is remaining in the flyover and it will be completed by August 10.”The rest of the work like connecting ramps and finish would also be completed by end of August,” he said.