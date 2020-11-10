Sharpshooter of Kaushal gang killed, another injured after shoot-out in Manesar

A most-wanted sharpshooter working with the Kaushal gang was killed and another injured after an alleged crossfire with the police near Bar Gujjar village in Manesar in the early hours of Tuesday. The police said at least 20 bullets were exchanged with the two alleged criminals during a brief chase, in which both suffered three gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A for treatment where one succumbed to injuries and the other was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after being reported to be stable, said the police. Two countrymade pistols, 20 live cartridges, a backpack and a Swift car were allegedly recovered from their possession.

The criminals were identified as Rohit alias Lambu (23) of village Kakrola in Gurugram and Sitender Pathak alias Gudda (30) of Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

Rohit died during treatment at the hospital due to heart failure. The police said there was a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest by Gurugram and Faridabad police. He was wanted for more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, loot and robbery, the police said.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that the suspects, close aides of Kaushal, have been together involved in over 100 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking, including the murder of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary after he denied to pay ₹1 crore as protection money to Kaushal.

“Rohit used to work in close coordination with Kaushal and handled his hawala transactions from different locations. He was involved in criminal cases in Palwal, Faridabad, Pataudi and Gurugram. His task was to collect phone numbers of industrialists, hoteliers, businessmen and sweet shop owners after conducting reconnaissance of these cities. Later, he made extortion calls and threatened the victims. In many cases, he along with aides, also shot small videos of the victims’ family members to threaten them. He had details of people from Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Rewari,” said Rao.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, said that crime investigation unit of Sector 17 received a tip-off that one of the wanted criminals will reach Gurugram around 2.30 am, along with his aide, to rob a businessman. “The crime team placed a barricade on Tauru-Naurangpur Road around 2.15am and deployed a team of 10 policemen. A speeding Swift car was seen coming towards the barricade and despite the presence of police team they broke the barricades. There was another team 50 metres ahead. The criminals also tried to drive over them, but lost control and rammed into divider. They tried to flee from the spot and fired at police teams,” he said.

The police said they warned them to surrender but they continuously fired at them and in retaliation they shot five rounds, out of which three hit them and they fell on the ground.

The police said inspector Narender Chauhan had a narrow escape after two bullets just crossed near his right ear and one hit his chest . He was wearing a bulletproof jacket, which saved him.

The car used in crime was robbed from Pataudi five months ago, said the police.

A case under sections 186(obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sections 25/27-54-59 of Arms Act was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday, said the police.

A team was formed on Tuesday to conduct raids at locations where these two criminals were operating from. They have been changing locations and have revealed that there are 20 more people in their gang, said the police.