Social groups, workers unions back farmers’ demands

Multiple social groups, political outfits and workers’ unions took to the streets on Tuesday to extend support to farmers protesting against the recently passed farm laws on Tuesday, in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations.

At Bilaspur Chowk, around 350 farmers and trade union activists gathered to support the farmers’ agitation. Rajya Sabha member of Parliament, KK Ragesh, of the CPI (M), along with other leaders was detained by the police.

“We were peacefully demonstrating in support of the Bharat Bandh but the Haryana Police forcefully arrested us and took us into custody. We were taken to a school nearby, where we continued with our demonstrations against the farm laws,” said Ragesh.

In a separate demonstration, around 200 people including farmers, khap leaders and civil society members gathered at Jharsa Chowk in Sector 32 to voice their support for farmers. The gathering lasted for three hours, during which members from different walks of life demanded that the government repeal the three farm laws.

Expressing solidarity with farmers, Mahender Singh Thakran, president of Jharsa 360 khap, said that keeping farmers’ interests is crucial since India is largely an agrarian country. “Our country will not be able to progress if farmers are unhappy. These laws are against farmers and if we stay silent today, our future generations will curse us for not having raised our voice at the correct time,” said Thakran.

He said that the government needed to assuage the concerns of farmers and ensure that the minimum support prices (MSP) for crops is written into the law.

“The government is saying that it has no intention of doing away with MSP for crops. What’s stopping them from giving this in writing? People will be satisfied only if MSP system is put in writing,” said Thakran.

He added that the khaps would continue with their peaceful agitation till the time the government relented to the demands of farmers. “Lakhs of people are out on the streets. We will continue to support them and amplify our agitation if the next rounds do no yield results,” he said.

RS Rathee, president of the Gurugram Citizen Council and municipal councillor for Ward 34, said that the gathering was aimed at lending support to farmers, who are fighting for their livelihoods. “Corporates and industrialists will benefit from these new laws that threaten the survival of farmers. The country is seeing one of the biggest farmers’ movement and if the government doesn’t relent, citizens of Gurugram will have to step forward and join the agitation,” said Rathee.

He also criticised the state government for using water cannons and tear gas on farmers who were exercising their democratic right to protest.

Towards the evening, around 300 workers took out a march from Hero Honda Chowk to Rajeev Chowk in support of the farmers’ agitation, on a call given by the Maruti Suzuki Mazdoor Sangh.

In Nuh too, farmers’ groups and social organisations extended their support to the Bharat Bandh and gathered at Bhadas, amid heavy police presence. Salamudeen Meo, Mewat Vikas Sabha president, said that the farmers and youngsters gathered at Bhadas Chowk to extend support to farmers.

“Youngsters and farmers tried to block the road in Bhadas village today to support the nationwide strike. Police tried to block us but we continued with our demonstrations,” said Meo.