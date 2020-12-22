Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Gurugram / Software engg’s death throws up dark side of ‘easy loan’ apps

Software engg’s death throws up dark side of ‘easy loan’ apps

Four days after a 28-year-old software engineer in Hyderabad allegedly took his own life, police suspect he may been a victim of harassment by mobile phone app companies in...

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:08 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

Four days after a 28-year-old software engineer in Hyderabad allegedly took his own life, police suspect he may been a victim of harassment by mobile phone app companies in Gurugram that offered micro loans. If the borrower failed to pay, these companies would extract information from the phone and brand the person as a fraudster to their contacts, said police.

Hyderabad Police, which is investigating the case, raided two offices in the city on Monday, arrested five persons and booked them for abetment.

According to police, the victim had borrowed ₹8 lakh from an app that promised quick loans. When Covid-19 hit the country, the man lost his job and could not meet the repayment deadlines. With interest, the man owed the app company ₹11 lakh.

Police said he was harassed with many calls demanding repayment and soon got to know that several of his contacts had received messages branding him a “fraudster”.



Hyderabad Police had received other similar complaints too and their investigation revealed there were around 30 such apps owned by four companies operating from Gurugram and Hyderabad, but registered in Jakarta, Indonesia. The police investigation said that often, users would unwittingly provide these companies access to contacts, pictures, location and the device memory that would be a pre-condition to using the app.

On Tuesday, police raided two call centres in Udyov Vihar Phase 2 that was staffed by nearly 100 people. Police seized systems to recover data and to establish if the apps were misusing customer’s data. Similar raids were conducted in Hyderabad call centres too

Gurugram Commissioner of Police (CP) KK Rao said they were not involved in the investigation but provided support to Hyderabad police. “These app aggregators start calling the victim’s family and friends, demanding repayment leading to harassment,” he said. Police said they could not comment on any regulatory mechanisms over these apps.

Hyderabad Police could not be reached for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Bengal BJP leader sends divorce notice to wife who joined TMC
by HT Correspondent
Seeking OTS policy, traders stage protest against state government in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
Exit deals don’t negate right to compensation: SC order
by Utkarsh Anand
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
by Dhrubo Jyoti and Rohit K Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.