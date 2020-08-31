South City 2 residents forced to buy water for daily consumption

Residents of South City 2, who have been severely hit by a persistent water shortage in the area since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March, are being forced to buy water for their daily needs.

The residents of Block D said that they are suffering due to an acute shortage of water and despite six months having passed, nothing has changed for them. These residents, who are presently in a containment zone, are spending out of their pockets to get water.

Around 5,000 residents in the area have been dependent on water tankers since March 22 due to water shortage. As per the residents, the water flow in the area is less than normal. Further some residents are using boosting pumps, while some have constructed underground tanks, due to which the water pressure is often low and fails to reach all the houses.

Bhupinder Singh, one of the residents, said there is no water supply for the past one week. “The situation has particularly worsened in the past week. There are three Covid-19 patients in the block and a portion of block is under containment. Yet, the authorities are not paying any heed to our problems. There is no operator in the pump house and the operator’s number is switched off. We have complained to both the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the developer. However, no action has been taken so far,” he said.

Some residents have taken to social media, highlighting their plight and tagging the deputy commissioner and the commissioner of the MCG. They have even approached the chief minister regarding the persistent water shortage.

Another resident, Jasbir Singh, said, “It is becoming very difficult to manage without water everyday and spending ₹1,000 on tanker is again not feasible. Senior citizens are the worst-hit” he said.

Residents alleged that there is no one to hold either the developer and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) accountable. Although the MCG has taken over the area, services are still with the developer. They continue to blame each other while the residents are forced to bear the brunt.

Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG, said that the water is supplied by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to the developer and is routed through them. “The pipelines were being shifted. However, the work is almost over now.The water supply will resume by Sunday night.” he said.

A senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said they are looking into the problem. A GMDA team will inspect the area on Monday and will try to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Despite repeated attempts, the developer of South City 2 could not be reached for comment.