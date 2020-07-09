Special unit of traffic police, civic body officials to check waterlogging this year

Sections
Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The traffic police have joined forces with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to keep a watch on the waterlogging situation in the city through a multitude of CCTV cameras to prevent flooding in the city. The action by the civic agencies comes after waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the city during the recent spell of heavy rainfall that battered the city earlier this week.

A special flood control unit of the Gurugram traffic police has been set up for this purpose this year that will work along with MCG and GMDA officials. These officials together will keep a watch on over 300 cameras installed across the city. They will keep a special eye out for waterlogging, sewerage leaks, traffic breakdowns and jams. The flood control room will become operational from Monday.

Chander Mohan, DCP, traffic Gurugram, who has charge of additional CEO, mobility GMDA, said that the special traffic police team will coordinate with other civic agencies to manage the situation during monsoon. “Areas where waterlogging takes place will be identified with the help of CCTVs and alert messages will be sent to teams deployed on ground. Immediate action would be initiated to fix the issues,” he said.

The Gurugram traffic police has put 12 recovery vehicles, some ropes, and a crane on standby to ensure that vehicle breakdowns and similar matters can be resolved on the spot.



