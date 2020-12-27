Speeding truck kills five standing on road

Five persons, including four of a family, were killed when a speeding truck rammed them while they were repairing a motorcycle on the roadside near Tauru village around 6pm on Saturday.

According to the police, Mohammad Arif, a resident of village Nijampur, located three kilometres from Tauru, had gone to meet a relative at Bhora Kalan in Pataudi and was returning when his motorbike broke down.

Abdul Hamid, one of the eyewitnesses and a relative of Arif, said that he received a call from Arif requesting tools and a mechanic to repair his bike. “I went to the spot along with Sahib, who works in my garage as a mechanic. Arif’s wife, son and daughter were standing near the motorcycle. Sahib and Arif started repairing it. I left their side to attend to nature’s call. I was crossing the road when I saw a speeding canter (truck) coming from Kalarpuri village side hitting them. Within seconds, all were lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

Hamid said he rushed towards them but only Arif’s wife was breathing. They called the police control room and a private ambulance, but she died on the way to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar, said police.

Locals, upon hearing the collision, rushed to the spot but could not find the driver of the truck. Locals said that the road was empty and rash driving was the cause of the accident.

The police said the canter was driven by one Pradeep Singh, of Kalar Puri, located four kilometres from Tauru. He could not control the speed and lost control, leading to the mishap, according to the police.

Brahamjit Singh, investigating official from Sadar police station in Tauru, said that Singh left the canter at the spot and fled. “We have already identified the driver. The truck belongs to a Delhi transporter and was attached to a private company. We have impounded the canter and have registered a case against the driver,” he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sadar police station in Tauru.

Arif and Sahib used to work as mechanics, while the others who died were identified as Ayesha, Arif’s wife, and their children Ayaan (2) and Ayesha (6).

The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased on Friday after the post-mortem examination, police said.

Narender Bijarnia, the superintendent of police (SP), Nuh, said that a family of four died in an accident. “This is a very sad incident and a huge loss to the family,” he said.