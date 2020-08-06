Stabbed 30 times: Woman out of danger, suspect had been threatening family, cops say

Investigators probing the violent knife attack on a 23-year-old woman on Thursday said they had found evidence that the suspect, Vivek Kondal, was in touch with the victim’s family members for the last few months and had on multiple occasions threatened them.

The woman was stabbed 30 times allegedly by her former classmate Kondal at her house in Sector 14 on Tuesday night. The woman, who suffered injuries on her ear, neck, chest, and stomach in the attack, was rushed to a private hospital in the city and later referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was discharged on Thursday and is out of danger, said police.

Police said that during questioning so far, Kondal had told his interrogators that he had warned the victim’s family members several times, but they did not pay any heed to his threats. Police said the suspect had managed to obtain bail in the case on Wednesday. “Kondal was in touch with the woman’s relatives and was trying to convince them to get her married to him. But as he had still not completed his studies, the girl’s family found her a match and fixed her marriage. This angered Kondal,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police.

The crime team with the help of cyber crime cell has taken out Kondal’s call detail records and are analysing it to get exact details to know since when he was in touch with the victim’s family members.

Police said they have asked the relatives to join the investigation and their statements will be recorded.

The police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, shortly after the victim had returned with her husband from her parents’ house in Delhi. The suspect allegedly came to the woman’s house and stabbed her.

The woman’s father-in-law, who was also injured in the attack, said they were not aware of the motive of the suspect. “We are still not convinced with the explanation he has given to the police. She got married in February this year, why will he come after five months to take revenge. We hope we get justice and the suspect is punished soon,” he said.