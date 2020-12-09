State extends provisional affiliation with pvt schools for another year

In a relief to unrecognised private schools, the state government has extended their provisional affiliation with the Board of School Education, Haryana, for one year, giving them more time to fulfil the norms for recognition. These are schools whose cases of recognition have not been finalised by the department so far and hold temporary recognition, which is renewed every year.

Keeping in view the representations received from private school associations for the extension of provisional/temporary affiliation and in the interest of students studying in such schools, the state government had set up a committee for reviewing the affiliation norms. The committee suggested simplified norms for affiliation and the amendment in rules was in consideration at the government level. Because of these circumstances, the department has granted provisional recognition to these private schools for another year.

“The state government has decided to grant provisional affiliation to schools, whose cases of recognition have not been finalised by the department, for another academic session — 2020-21 with the condition that schools are able to produce the proof of temporary recognition/affiliation by the department during the last session—2019-20,” said the director of secondary education in a written statement on Tuesday.

An official from the education department, requesting anonymity, said, “These schools hold temporary affiliation from the Haryana board. Last year, the government had said that it would no longer renew the affiliation of these schools and they would need to fulfil the norms for recognition. However, the government has now given them relaxation for another year. Without the renewal of temporary affiliation, children in these schools cannot sit for the board exam.”

Yashpal Yadav, state president of the Haryana Shikshan Sansthan Sangathan — a union of private schools in the state —said that there are 1,334 private schools in the state with temporary affiliation. “Recognition norms were modified by the state government in 2003. Schools that held temporary affiliation back then benefited from the extension of provisional affiliation,” said Yadav. He said there are around 3,200 private unrecognised schools in the state and the union had been advocating for permanent recognition of all these schools.

Despite attempts, district education official Indu Boken couldn’t be reached for comment.