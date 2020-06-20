Sections
Home / Gurugram / State forms task force to study Covid-19 deaths without co-morbidities

State forms task force to study Covid-19 deaths without co-morbidities

With nearly 66% of the Covid-19 deaths from Haryana were due to co-morbidities that the patients suffered from, doctors from PGIMS, Rohtak will partner with those from AIIMS,...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:42 IST

By Archana Mishra,

With nearly 66% of the Covid-19 deaths from Haryana were due to co-morbidities that the patients suffered from, doctors from PGIMS, Rohtak will partner with those from AIIMS, New Delhi to set up a task force to study the cause of death in the rest.

Researchers across the world have reported that patients with co-morbidity conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cancer or any respiratory illness are at a significantly higher risk of being critically ill once they contract the coronavirus disease. The rest, given their age and immunity, have a good chance to make a full recovery.

On Saturday, Haryana reported 10,223 cases (480 fresh cases) and 149 deaths (5 new deaths), resulting in a mortality rate of 1.45%. At 4,307 (171 new)  Gurugram has 37% of the total case load in the state, and 59 deaths.



“Two-thirds of the deaths we have seen are of patients who suffer from some form of comorbidity,” said Dr. Dhruv Chaudhary of PGIMS Rohtak, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 tertiary care (for critical cases) in the state. “One way to cut down deaths is to reduce the number of those moderate cases from becoming critical.”

Although they are still trying to figure out the medical reasons where patients without any co-morbidities are succumbing to the disease, Dr. Chaudhary points to two possible reasons.

“Time is wasted, after the onset of symptoms, on figuring out where to admit them after they test positive -- people run between government and private hospitals. In this process, a patient with moderate symptoms turns into a critical care patient,” said Dr. Chaudhary “Second, a patient with moderate symptom is scared of institutional quarantine and are avoiding it. Majority of the positive patients are struggling to understand the disease. We are trying to address these issues that can help in controlling the rising death numbers.”

“Our team is collecting reports prepared by Covid-19 death audit committees in different districts. What we are seeing as a critical issue is the poor continuity of medical care in some of the cases,” he added.

The reports prepared by the death audit committee shows that people who have succumbed to the disease were admitted directly to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Most of them died within a day or two after suffering a heart attack or kidney failure, especially those who had no co-morbidity issues.

“A task force has been set up who are coordinating with the doctors in AIIMS to study the cause of deaths in such cases,” said a senior state official, privy to matter. Dr Chaudhury confirmed this to HT.

Currently, at least 80 patients in Gurugram are under critical care.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh Covid count goes past 400 with highest single-day spike during Unlock
Jun 21, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Chandigarh Our Take: Transparency key in maintaining private school accounts
Jun 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Labourer strangulates wife, buries body; caught
Jun 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Another elephant carcass found in Odisha, fifth in last eight days
Jun 21, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.