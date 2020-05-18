Status quo until Gurugram draws up rules for extended lockdown

The Haryana government is likely to come out with a fresh bunch for guidelines for lockdown 4.0 on Monday, post which the Gurugram district administration will release its own set of lockdown rules.

Officials said that till the time the new rules are issued by the district, all the restrictions in place for lockdown 3.0 will continue to be in place.

The Union home ministry on Sunday had extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31, while giving certain relaxations, to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Till fresh guidelines are issued by state government, there will be a status quo,” said a district administration spokesperson.

Officials, however, said that with new relaxations, it is possible that business and economic activity will be able to resume operations in green and orange zones, while restrictions will remain in force in only the containment zones.

Shops, HSVP markets, cabs and autos have been allowed to start operating while observing proper social distancing norms, under restricted timings. Shops selling non-essential commodities will be allowed to open twice a week in the city.

Commercial establishments and industrial units have also been allowed to operate with 33 per cent work force in the Gurugram-Manesar industrial and urban complex. As per the district administration, 1,330 industrial and commercial establishments had been allowed to resume operations till May 11, in which over one lakh workers were employed.

In another significant development, the Union ministry of home affairs has given powers to the state governments to decide upon the Red, Green and Orange zones as per the number of Covid-19 cases. Also the states have been allowed to decide on inter-state and intra-state movement of private vehicles and buses, based on mutual consent of two states.

Restrictions, however, remain on air travel, operations of rail and metro trains as per the new directions. Educational institutions like schools, colleges and universities shall continue to remain closed till further orders. Public places like shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants, hotels shall also remain closed. The government has also continued the ban on all religious gatherings and congregations.

The restrictions imposed on movement of people from 7pm to 7 am shall continue to be in place, said the guidelines.