Strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border, inter-state passes must for travel

Similarly, at the Delhi-Gurugram border, a long queue of vehicles was seen as police personnel check passes of people commuting through the route amid the lockdown.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:40 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Haryana Police personnel screen commuters for identity cards and permits during lockdown, at NH 48, Delhi-Gurugram Border, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Police kept a strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border on Tuesday as no one without a valid inter state pass was allowed to cross the border from either side.

Even as many people cited one or the other reasons to cross the border, the cops stood firm on their ground and did not allow them to cross border.

“The border has been sealed. I am thankful to our government for implementing the decision to close all the borders as it would help in managing the number of coronavirus cases,” SI Hukaam Singh told ANI.

“We have also told people that they should stay where they are working. We will not allow anyone to cross the border. If someone wants to go, then he must have an interstate pass. We have received orders from the government to follow this protocol and we are only doing our job,” he added.





