Teenager's father demands probe into his son's suicide

Teenager’s father demands probe into his son’s suicide

The deceased was suspected to be a member of Bois Locker room, a controversy on Instagram’s group.

Updated: May 08, 2020 13:13 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Gurugram

The teenager had jumped from the balcony of his flat located at 11th floor of Carlton estate residential complex on May 4.

The parents of 17 year old teenager who committed suicide in Gurugram’s upscale condominium, has moved application before Gurugram police seeking thorough investigation in the matter that applied huge pressure to commit suicide.

The teenager had jumped from the balcony of his flat located at 11th floor of Carlton estate residential complex on May 4. The deceased was suspected to be a member of Bois Locker room, a controversy on Instagram’s group.

His father has levelled allegations against group admin and a girl of an Instagram account wherein his son was also a member. He also alleged that there are no preventive tools in Instagram to prevent objectionable messages and videos.

“My son was shy of riding bicycle then how could he post objectionable messages? He was purportedly framed by others members of Instagram group. A girl had levelled false allegations against him and he was trolled by several others with huge amount of messages. He probably unable to deal with them and went under depression,” the deceased’s father said.



“As per my knowledge, anyone who is more than 13 years old can open an account on Instagram. I want to put this in prospective as they are not mature enough to understand its consequences. I have lost my child but I am raising this point to save lives of others and their parents would not face such a trauma that we are undergoing after losing my child,” he said.

Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police said: “We have received the complaint from his parents and investigation is underway with all angles. Further action will be taken after the findings of cyber experts and forensic science experts.”

