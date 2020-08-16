Ten boys booked for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in Sushant Lok

The police on Saturday booked 10 boys for allegedly sexually assaulting, thrashing and threatening a 17-year-old British national of Indian origin.

The victim, a resident of Sector 54, had reached Sushant Lok -1 to attend a friend’s birthday party on the night of July 23. The suspects caught hold of the boy after his father dropped him outside the society’s gate.

Investigators said the victim had met one of the suspects on a social media app for house parties in July this year.

In a video of the incident, which was circulating online, the suspects are shown assaulting the boy, tearing his T-shirt and beat him up, and asking him to apologise to ‘a certain someone’, who police are yet to identify. There are four videos that were shot and uploaded by the suspects on social media, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in a residential society in Sushant Lok -1.

Police said on July 23, at least 10 boys followed the teenager from Sector 54 enroute to Sushant Lok -1, where the victim was going to attend a party. The 17-year-old’s father dropped the boy and left. Immediately after, the group of boys, who were tailing him, surrounded him and started abusing and thrashing him on the road, the police said.

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police, said that the incident came into light on Saturday (August 15) after the family discovered that the boy had started missing his online classes and was not talking to them properly.“After being repeatedly cajoled, the boy finally revealed his ordeal to his parents and told them that he was beaten, abused and sexually assaulted by a group of boys whom he met on a ‘House Party application’ and had had a tiff with. The boy claimed that he had apologised later, but the suspects did not spare him and swore revenge,” she said.

During investigations by the police it was revealed that the suspects had sodomised the victim and had sexually assaulted him, while recording some videos in order to blackmail him later.

The family members said that their son did not retaliate or fight back or even attempt to call for help as he knew his life was in danger and he was outnumbered. His clothes were torn and he had bruises all over his body, which he tried to hide as he was scared of the suspects, they added

Bijender Singh, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station said that the suspects had sodomised the boy and recorded the act. They had later threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident or else they would upload the video on social media. “We have got all the videos of the act and have roped in the cyber team to get the IP address of the suspects to arrest them. Their age are still unknown,” he said.

A case under section 147(rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimation) of Indian penal Code and sections 6 and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sushant Lok police station.

Police said they have recorded the statement of the victim and family members and have got a medical examination conducted of the victim.

“The victim has given us a few names, who have been identified and their movements are being tracked. We will arrest them soon,” said SHO Singh.

On Saturday, the mother of the victim took to social media with a long post which read: “Nobody on earth except a mother dying in desperation of wanting justice knows what I’m going through because those videos have put a permanent damage on my mind & soul and I know that my son is not safe in a society where this horrific event went on for 5 mins and nobody came to rescue my baby! HE WAS ALL ALONE![Sic]”.

The parents said that the boy now wants to leave India as he is emotionally, physically and mentally drained and traumatised.