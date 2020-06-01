Thieves steal ₹42.39 lakh from ATM

Unidentified thieves allegedly stole ₹42.39 lakh from an automated teller machine (ATM) in a shopping complex in Sushant Lok, the police said on Sunday. The police said the suspects were yet to be identified. They said that according to the preliminary probe, two masked men had entered the ATM kiosk on the afternoon of May 23 and tampered with the CCTV camera in the kiosk, eventually decamping with the cash.

According to the police, a Sector 55-based cash management company had replenished the ATM with ₹28 lakh in cash on May 20. The police said that three days later, the company received information that the machine was not operational due to a technical fault.

Girish Pal Singh, the complainant, said, “After the complaint, we conducted an enquiry and found that ₹42,39,100 was missing from the account during an audit on May 29. We also recovered footage from the CCTV camera, in which two masked men could be seen entering the kiosk and taping the camera lens on May 23 around 2.30pm. The same day, we received a complaint stating that the machine was not working.”

The police said they received information of the incident on Sunday and the complainant handed over the CCTV camera footage.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the thieves did not use a gas cutter to steal the cash from the ATM. “The initial probe suggests that the suspects used a hacking device. We have sent the CCTV camera footage for forensic analysis and are trying to trace the suspects,” the police officer said, adding that they were probing whether the theft was an ‘inside job’.

The police registered a case against the suspects under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 29 police station on Sunday.