Sections
Home / Gurugram / Third hospital issued show-cause notice

Third hospital issued show-cause notice

The district administration on Friday served a show-cause notice to a private hospital for allegedly refusing to admit a Covid-19 patient. Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, issued a notice to...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district administration on Friday served a show-cause notice to a private hospital for allegedly refusing to admit a Covid-19 patient. Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, issued a notice to Pratiksha Hospital, Sector 56. This is the third private hospital in the city to be issued a show-cause notice after Park Hospital and Paras Hospital.

A representative of Pratiksha Hospital said, “We have never refused any Covid-19 patients. Currently, three positive patients are undergoing treatment.” Notably, Pratiksha Hospital was among the six hospitals, which were directed by the district administration in mid-May to reserve 100 beds for Covid-19.

On Thursday, Park Hospital and Paras Hospital were issued a notice. Park Hospital issued an official statement on Friday, saying that they have already catered to 74 Covid-19 patients who are either positive or suspected cases. The statement read: “A reply to the show-cause notice has been duly submitted to the respected offices of the government authorities. We have three positive patients indoors and four patients under observation in our Covid-19 ward. We have a dedicated isolation ward for Covid-19 patients.”

Officials of the health department were unavailable for comment.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad
May 29, 2020 23:31 IST
Three hospitals sealed in Thane over complaints of not admitting patients
May 29, 2020 23:30 IST
Kids have 56% lower chance of catching infection: Study
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.