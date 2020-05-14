Sections
Home / Gurugram / Three arrested for illegally ferrying migrant workers

Three arrested for illegally ferrying migrant workers

Two men from Mehrauli-Gurgaon(MG) road and a man from CRPF road were arrested in separate cases for allegedly trying to ferry migrant workers to other states without carrying movement...

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men from Mehrauli-Gurgaon(MG) road and a man from CRPF road were arrested in separate cases for allegedly trying to ferry migrant workers to other states without carrying movement passes, police said on Thursday.

In the first case, police identified the suspects as Satpal Singh and Paramjeet Singh, both are from Delhi. Singh owns a private bus, and Satpal works as his driver. The two suspects were looking for passengers on MG road on Thursday and wanted to take them to Jharkhand, the police said.

Ajit Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Sector 14 police station, said, “A police officer saw the suspects looking for passengers. When the policeman asked the suspects if they had a movement pass, the men replied they did not. Both of them were arrested at the spot.”

A case was registered against both the two under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Thursday.



In the second case, the police identified the arrested man as Rohit (single name), who is a from Nuh. He had reportedly come to Gurugram from Uttar Pradesh in his canter truck to drop off a banana shipment. The police said while returning to Uttar Pradesh, Rohit was ferrying migrant workers in the cargo space of the canter truck.

Mukesh, head constable (HC), Sector 14 police station, said, “The canter truck driver came to Gurugram to drop off bananas from Uttar Pradesh. In order to make some extra money, the suspect decided to ferry some passengers to Uttar Pradesh. We received a tip about the incident and stopped the canter truck on CRPF road. The passengers were able to flee the spot, but we were able to arrest the driver.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC at Sector 14 police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

DU students aren’t up for online exams
May 15, 2020 01:33 IST
Ludhiana industry hails state’s decision to allow operations in mix land use areas
May 15, 2020 01:30 IST
Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.