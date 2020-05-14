Three arrested for illegally ferrying migrant workers

Two men from Mehrauli-Gurgaon(MG) road and a man from CRPF road were arrested in separate cases for allegedly trying to ferry migrant workers to other states without carrying movement passes, police said on Thursday.

In the first case, police identified the suspects as Satpal Singh and Paramjeet Singh, both are from Delhi. Singh owns a private bus, and Satpal works as his driver. The two suspects were looking for passengers on MG road on Thursday and wanted to take them to Jharkhand, the police said.

Ajit Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Sector 14 police station, said, “A police officer saw the suspects looking for passengers. When the policeman asked the suspects if they had a movement pass, the men replied they did not. Both of them were arrested at the spot.”

A case was registered against both the two under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Thursday.

In the second case, the police identified the arrested man as Rohit (single name), who is a from Nuh. He had reportedly come to Gurugram from Uttar Pradesh in his canter truck to drop off a banana shipment. The police said while returning to Uttar Pradesh, Rohit was ferrying migrant workers in the cargo space of the canter truck.

Mukesh, head constable (HC), Sector 14 police station, said, “The canter truck driver came to Gurugram to drop off bananas from Uttar Pradesh. In order to make some extra money, the suspect decided to ferry some passengers to Uttar Pradesh. We received a tip about the incident and stopped the canter truck on CRPF road. The passengers were able to flee the spot, but we were able to arrest the driver.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC at Sector 14 police station.