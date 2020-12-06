Three booked for looting ₹80,000 from a scrap dealer’s shop

The police on Saturday booked three unidentified people for posing as policemen, threatening a 27-year-old scrap dealer and snatching ₹80,000 from his shop before fleeing the spot.

According to the police, the victim, Amarjit Singh, a resident of Bhora Kalan village in Pataudi who runs a scrap shop in Bilapur, was woken up around 3am on Saturday by three men. They introduced themselves as policemen from crime investigation unit.

The men told him that a person named Sumit had given a tip-off that he had kept drugs and weapons in his shop and that they wanted to search the premises. “I told them I don’t know any Sumit but they started throwing away things. They threw my mattress on which I was sleeping and started checking the bags and trunks. They opened the locker, which had ₹70,000, and picked my brother’s wallet which had nearly ₹10,000 cash in it,” he said.

After spending nearly five minutes, they collected money and asked him to reach the police station, before fleeing from the spot, said the police.

Singh said before he could ask them for more information, they fled from the spot. Later, he informed the police control room.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police spokesperson, said that a team from Bilaspur police station reached the spot and checked CCTV footage from the area. “Three men in a white Swift car had come and robbed the scrap dealer. They told victim that they were from crime unit but they in fact did not belong to the police. The car used in the crime had fake registration number. We suspect the men to be local goons,” he said.

The police has taken the CCTV footage recording and probe has been launched, said the police.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at Bilaspur police station.