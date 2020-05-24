Three booked for raping 28-yr-old, victim alleges one of suspects is a police constable

Three men were booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman in Palam Vihar area, said police. The woman alleged in her complaint to the police that one of the suspects is a police constable. The police, however, did not confirm whether a policeman was one of the suspects, and said they are still investigating the matter.

No persons have been arrested so far.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place around 5.30 pm on Saturday evening. The woman, who is from Rewari, was in her rented room, when she got a phone call from a friend, the police said. According to her statement to the police, the man who called her is a police constable.

In her police complaint, she said her friend asked her to come out of the house, where he was waiting in his car. “He asked me to come along for a drive. His two friends were also seated in the car. On the way, they all started consuming liquor and stopped at a banquet hall, where they again drank alcohol. I was sitting in a room at the banquet hall when my friend started misbehaving with me and he groped me. His friend also touched me inappropriately. At this point, I told them to drop me back,” she said in the FIR.

The police said the woman alleged that when she requested them to drop her home, the third suspect took her to a different room and raped her. “I started yelling that I will inform the police. One of the suspects slapped me at least twice and threatened to kill me. They left me there and fled the spot. I somehow reached near Rajiv Chowk and reported the incident to the police control room,” she added in her complaint.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The allegations in the FIR are still being verified. It is not certain yet if one of the suspects is a police officer or not.”

Rajbala, station house officer (SHO), women police station (west), said, “A probe has been initiated in the matter.” The police are yet to make any arrests.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Sunday, said the police.