Three found +ve on Day 2 of rapid antigen testing

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district health team on Thursday tested 94 people for Covid-19 using the rapid antigen detection kits that delivers results within 15-30 minutes. The tests were conducted in Gandhi Colony, during which officials said at least three people tested positive for coronavirus antigen. Health officials said that the new cases were asked to home isolate themselves, as they had no symptoms.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “Out of the 94 people who had given their nasal swabs for antigen detection, three tested positive. Since they had mild symptoms, the team recommended home isolation for them. Also, nine people who had Infleunza like Illness tested negative. Their samples have now been collected for RT-PCR test.”

The health team will be conducting antigen test in Chakkarpur on Friday. Dr Virendra Yadav, chief medical officer, said that they are identifying areas from where maximum cases have been reported. “Through Aarogya Setu app and data of positive patients fed on the ICMR portal, we are able to figure out areas where Covid-19 clusters are emerging. Over 15 such places have been identified so far, where antigen tests will be conducted,” said Yadav.

Since the district has received 8,000 antigen kits, Yadav said that a detailed plan will be prepared on utilising these kits in affected areas. As the district administration plans to have extended containment zones, which clubs together several Covid-19 affected areas, these kits are likely to be used in those zones to break the chain of transmission of the virus.



On Thursday, 89 people tested positive for Covid-19 (including RT-PCR and antigen test), taking the total count of infected persons in the district to 4,851. Of these,1,735 are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals or are home isolated. Till now, 3,040 patients have recovered. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 76 with one person succumbing to the virus on Thursday, as per the health bulletin. At least 45 deaths have been caused due to co-morbid conditions.

