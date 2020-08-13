Three held with 331 kg of marijuana worth over ₹30 lakh from Palwal

Sections
A special task force (STF) from Rohtak on Wednesday arrested three people and seized 331 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be valued at over ₹30 lakh, from Palwal....

Aug 13, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

A special task force (STF) from Rohtak on Wednesday arrested three people and seized 331 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be valued at over ₹30 lakh, from Palwal.

The police said the accused men had hidden the contraband substance in a secret chamber installed beneath a tractor trolley. Preliminary probe has revealed that the arrested men used to procure the narcotics from Chhattisgarh and sell them in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The accused men, identified as Vijaypal, Rishi Pal and Prawesh, all hailing from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested near Katesra village in Palwal, after the STF team intercepted their trolley.

An STF official, requesting anonymity, said, “The accused men had hidden the narcotics in small packets which were concealed in a chamber underneath the trolley. They used to procure the consignment from a contact in Bemetra district in Chhattisgarh for ₹2,000 per kilogram and sell it for ₹10,000 per kilogram in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.”



The police said the accused had paid ₹6.62 lakh for the consignment of marijuana. Among the accused, Prawesh, was arrested last year in alleged possession of 28 kilograms of marijuana from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. STF officials said that police are questioning the suspects to trace their supplier and other people involved in the supply chain.

Earlier, on June 27, the police had arrested a man in alleged possession of 112 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be valued at least ₹50 lakh, from village Sadhrana in Sector 10, Gurugram. The accused man had purchased the narcotics for ₹5,000 per kilogram from a city-based supplier and had been peddling narcotics for at least 18 months in the Delhi-NCR region.

