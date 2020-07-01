Three illegal buildings on Delhi-Jaipur highway demolished

Sections
Three illegal under-construction buildings were demolished in Binola village near the Delhi-Jaipur highway were demolished on Wednesday morning, said officials from the...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:11 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

Three illegal under-construction buildings were demolished in Binola village near the Delhi-Jaipur highway were demolished on Wednesday morning, said officials from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) that monitored the exercise.

District town planner R S Bhath said they had put the owners of the buildings, being constructed in an illegal colony in the village, on notice six months ago. They tried to get a stay order from the courts, but the court did not grant it, he added.

Bhath said the enforcement team reached the spot with police and machinery around 11am and started the demolition. “The owners tried to raise objections, but we warned them to stay away or else they could face penal action,” he said. “Two large buildings being constructed on 500 square yards and another being constructed on 1,000 square yards. These structures were being built for commercial purposes.”



“We appeal to the plot buyers not to purchase property in illegal colonies as this would entail serious action and demolition,” said Bhath.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday demolished nine milk booths in its plots on sector 38, 39 and 47. Hari Singh Jakhar, HSVP subdivisional engineer, said that these booth owners had taken no permission from the authority. On Tuesday, the authority had demolished 10 such booths in sector 56 and 56 in the city.

Jakhar said that warning has also been given to the booth owners and if they encroach upon the HSVP land then complaints will be lodged against them in area police stations.

