Three, including Bhondsi inmates, arrested for supplying drugs

The police on Saturday night arrested three men, including two Bhondsi Jail inmates, for allegedly supplying drugs to the jail warder for over three months, said the police.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Inderjeet alias Churri, Deepak alias Deepu, and Pradeep alias Doctor of Rewari.

The police said Inderjeet and Deepak are already lodged inside Bhondsi Jail for supplying drugs and mobile phones and were taken on production remand by the police on Saturday. Pradeep was arrested from Rewari.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects were involved in selling drugs and mobiles to the inmates inside the Bhondsi Jail through Prem Chand, the jail warder, who is already behind the bars. “Last month, we had arrested two people including the jail warder. We recovered 110 grams of sulfa and 24 grams of smack in a packet from their possession,” he said.

Sangwan said that one of the inmates, identified as Deepak alias Deepu, is lodged inside Bhondsi Jail for over 10 cases of loot, drugs , assault and smuggle of mobile phones. “Deepu had contacted his brother, Dharambeer alias Mota of Rewari, via a mobile phone from Bhondsi Jail to request for drugs through the jail warder. He had arranged for the drugs to be sent to his brother through one Ankit Kumar. However, the jail warder was caught before he could enter the jail premises and the consignment was recovered,” he said.

Sangwan said the crime investigation unit of DLF Phase-4 was keeping a close watch on the jail warder after the arrest of 53-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Bhondsi Jail in July for allegedly smuggling drugs and supplying SIM cards to inmates over the last two years.

A raid party was formed, and the police recovered 240 grams of sulfa and 11 SIM cards from his government accommodation in Bhondsi.

“Chand was posted inside the jail premises 10 days ago. Earlier, he was posted in the surveillance room to monitor CCTV cameras but was transferred due to a change of staff to keep a close watch on inmates and their movements,” said Sangwan.

The police said smuggling of drugs, mobile phones and SIM cards is increasing inside jail premises, and various means are being adapted for the purpose. The inmates plan crimes under the influence of drugs and connect with their aides outside the jail to execute criminal activities, such as extortion, murder, loot and dacoity.

Sangwan said inmates contact their close aides outside the jail through mobile phones and order drugs, for which they coordinate with jail officials. “Smuggling of drugs inside jail premises has increased in recent times. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, inmates are being produced to courts through video conferencing and are, therefore, unable to get drugs during their court visits.Further, visitors are also not allowed inside the jail premises any longer, forcing inmates to look for alternate means for their supply of drugs,” he said.

The police have arrested six people so far in this case, three of whom have been produced before the local court and sent to judicial custody.