Three more arrested in Naurangpur village murder case

A day after the arrest of a suspected sharpshooter of a gang for allegedly ordering the murder of a rival gangster in Naurangpur village near Kherki Daula, the police on Thursday said that they have nabbed three more men in relation to the case. According to the police, the men are associates of the suspected sharpshooter.

The arrested men were identified as Deepak Kumar, 20, a native of Bhiwani; Manish Singh, 25,from Jhajjar, and Somveer Singh alias Dinesh, from Hisar. The police said that the men were nabbed on Wednesday around 9pm from IFFCO Chowk after they received a tip-off.

On Wednesday, the police had said that they arrested Dhiraj Yadav, the suspected sharpshooter, who is allegedly a part of Ashok Rathi gang. He allegedly had rivalry with the victim, identified as one Manjeet Yadav. The police had said that Dhiraj and his associates hatched a conspiracy to kill Manjeet as he had control over newspaper distribution and the supply of security guards and domestic helpers to condominiums in the Kherki Daula area. Although Dhiraj wanted to take over the business, Manjeet would not let anyone enter his jurisdiction.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Deepak, Manish and Somveer are associates of Dhiraj who asked them to kill Manjeet. Dhiraj was the one who provided weapons and a car to them. As planned, the three men shot dead Manjeet on Monday evening at a park in Naurangpur village.” He said that the arrested men were sent to police custody for two days.