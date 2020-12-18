To administer Covid shot, Gurugram will need 250 vaccination sites, 500 officers

The Gurugram health department on Friday said they would identify at least 250 sites by the month end to administer the Covid-19 vaccine as and when it becomes available. The district will also have 500 vaccination officers who will be deployed at the sites.

Dr MP Singh, who was recently appointed as Gurugram’s district immunisation officer, said, “We have completed registering nearly 50,000 frontline workers in the public and private sector across the district. They will be vaccinated at designated session sites, which are yet to be identified. Each site will administer the vaccine to not more than 100, or not more than 200 individuals, depending on the size and feasibility of the location.”

While the district’s 19 urban and primary healthcare centres are likely to be included in this list, additional sites have been sought from the education and labour departments.

“Schools, colleges, community centres and offices and all such locations may be used in addition to our own clinics and dispensaries,” said Singh.

The sites will be opened when the district fixes timelines and finalises the list of those who will receive the jab. About 40 doctors are being trained to administer the vaccine.

Each site will have four vaccination officers in addition to the person trained to administer the shot.

Two would be police officials who will check the healthworkers’ identification on entry, their registration papers and manage their data on the Co-Win app -- a digital platform which will be a repository of information for the management of Covid-19 vaccination in the coming months

“A third officer, either a civil defence volunteer or a home guard, will be for crowd control while a fourth officer from the women and child development department will monitor the vaccine recipient to check for adverse effects,” Singh said. “We can proceed with site identification only once we know the staff availablility. We have already conveyed to the district administration our requirement.”

At a meeting of the district vaccination task force on Friday, health department officials met with representatives from the police, education, labour and women and child development departments, who are slated to assist with the upcoming immunisation drive against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the district reported 152 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday (up from 108 on the previous day), along with 106 new recoveries and two new deaths. The district tested 4122 samples tested on Friday, of which 3.6 percent were positive for Covid-19. This marks the fourth consecutive day that Gurugram’s daily test-positivity rate has remained below the five percent mark. The district’s total Covid-19 tally stands at 55487 cases, of which 1718 cases are active.