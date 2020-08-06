Sections
Home / Gurugram / To ensure safe I Day celebrations, Covid 19 test for staff, awardees to be conducted

To ensure safe I Day celebrations, Covid 19 test for staff, awardees to be conducted

The Gurugram administration will test security personnel to be deployed at the Independence Day celebrations at the Tau Devi Lal stadium for the coronavirus disease Covid-19....

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:53 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

The Gurugram administration will test security personnel to be deployed at the Independence Day celebrations at the Tau Devi Lal stadium for the coronavirus disease Covid-19. Along with them, persons receiving commendation certificates and awards too will be tested.

The Union home ministry, last month, had called for a more restricted celebrations around the country in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. It had asked that all events be restricted to a few people to avoid crowds and that all health protocols are followed.

Gurugram has made it mandatory for those attending the event at the stadium to wear a mask and have their body temperature checked, said officials.



Haryana deputy chief minsiter Dushyant Chautala will be the chief guest and he will unfurl the national flag.

Amit Khatri, Gurugram deputy commissioner, who chaired a meeting of officials in this regard at PWD Guest House on Thursday, said that the district administration will felicitate the freedom fighters at their homes.

The administration will also felicitate Covid-19 warriors -- health workers, sanitation workers and staff from other departments. “The nominations for these awards can be sent through email or submitted at room no 112 in mini-secretariat. This list will be finalised by August 12 after which all these employees will have to undergo Covid 19 test,” said Khatri, adding that health department has assured that results of these tests would be made available by August 14.

The deputy commissioner said that employees and security personnel deployed around the chief guest will have to undergo Covid-19 test.

“The entire stadium will be sanitised by the municipal corporation of Gurugram. Rehearsals of the parade will be held complying with all safety norms on August 11, 12 and 13,” he said.

Delving on the programme, Khatri said that the chief guest will first pay homage to martyrs at John Hall in the morning and thereafter reach the stadium and unfurl the national flag.A parade will be held at the stadium after which the chief guest will address the gathering.

The function this year will not witness the usual colourful cultural programmes but a small event will be presented by school students and the programme will culminate with singing of the national anthem, said officials.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 07, 2020 01:45 IST
Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.