To resume operations, firms mass test employees in violation of norms

The Gurugram health department on Friday said they have come across private companies and factories conducting mass Covid-19 testing of their employees even if they were asymptomatic, a practice not permitted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The guidelines for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing state that in case of asymptomatic patients, only those who have been in direct contact or are high risk contact of an already confirmed Covid-19 case can give their samples for coronavirus testing. Their samples have to be collected on the fifth and 10th day after coming in contact with a confirmed case.

“As per the ICMR guidelines, mass sampling for Covid-19 is not permitted,” said Dr. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer. “It has, however, come to the notice of the health department and private labs that factories and companies want all deployed employees to be tested, even if they are asymptomatic,” he said.

After 68 days of lockdwon, factories and companies have resumed operations in many parts of the city. However, with the threat of coronavirus infection still large, many have wanted to get their employees tested quickly.

Some tied up with private labs to conduct mass testing of their employees. Many who tested positive left the city without information the district officials. “Mass sampling is currently not happening but there have been incidents in the past where such cases have come to notice,” said Yadav.

The department has not taken any action against any private lab or company yet.

Currently, private labs in Gurugram are collecting 400-500 samples every day.

Labs can conduct mass testing, also called pool testing, of all those showing symptoms and those who came in contact with a positive case or are within a containment zone or hot spot area. To ramp up testing, the Union ministry of health and family welfare, in the first week of June, allowed private labs to test for the disease on the prescription of any registered practitioner.

“The Centre has strongly advised states/UTs to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe Covid test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per the ICMR,” reads the order.