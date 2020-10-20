Traffic diversions at Kanhai crossing to ensure smoother flow

In a bid to solve traffic congestion on city’s main roads, the Gurugram traffic police have blocked a major exit at the Kanhai crossing, around 500 metres before the Huda City Centre (HCC). The Kanhai crossing is one of the most congested junctions in the city and it takes commuters 15-20 minutes to cross during peak hours.

The junction was identified as a major bottleneck as it leads to major road networks — the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, Golf Course Road (GCR), St Thomas Marg, Golf Course Extension Road (GCER), Vikas Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

As per the new plan, the stretch leading from Vikas Marg/Netaji Subhash Marg through Kanhai village towards GCR and GCER has now been permanently blocked. The Gurugram traffic police, earlier this week, placed jersey barriers and boulders at the spot.

Commuters travelling on this road can no longer head straight towards GCR or take a right to head towards GCER. Instead, they have to take a mandatory left turn, and then take a U-turn opposite Shani Mandir to head towards any of these directions.

Traffic police officials said that the rationale behind this move was to cut off the need for a traffic signal at the junction, thereby reducing the waiting time for vehicles on other traffic signals as well as decreasing the traffic build-up at these points.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, in January and February, traffic police officials used to block this exit during peak traffic hours whenever the congestion at the junction started spilling over to the nearby HCC junction. However, the route used to remain open at other times.

Traffic police officials said that with the volume of vehicles once again returning towards normalcy and the junction witnessing heavy congestion again, they decided to make the feature a permanent one.

“In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, we keep undertaking makeshift trials at various intersections. These are mainly temporary in nature so that we can revert to the original design if the experiment doesn’t work. In the case of Kanhai crossing, the experiment has worked after several successful trials on the stretch and hence, we have made it a semi-permanent feature. We’ll be undertaking more such changes across the city if the need arises,” said DK Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram.

Commuters who travel through the junction on a regular basis said the move has helped them save around 10 minutes of daily travel time.

“It was only after the traffic signals turned green on the third or fourth occasion would I manage to cross the junction during peak hours. It used to take me around 15 minutes to cross the stretch. With the changes, I am able to make my way through after a maximum of two signals, in under five minutes,” said Rakesh Kapoor, a resident of DLF-5.