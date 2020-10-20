Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Traffic diversions at Kanhai crossing to ensure smoother flow

Traffic diversions at Kanhai crossing to ensure smoother flow

In a bid to solve traffic congestion on city’s main roads, the Gurugram traffic police have blocked a major exit at the Kanhai crossing, around 500 metres before the Huda...

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:48 IST

By Kartik Kumar,

In a bid to solve traffic congestion on city’s main roads, the Gurugram traffic police have blocked a major exit at the Kanhai crossing, around 500 metres before the Huda City Centre (HCC). The Kanhai crossing is one of the most congested junctions in the city and it takes commuters 15-20 minutes to cross during peak hours.

The junction was identified as a major bottleneck as it leads to major road networks — the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, Golf Course Road (GCR), St Thomas Marg, Golf Course Extension Road (GCER), Vikas Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

As per the new plan, the stretch leading from Vikas Marg/Netaji Subhash Marg through Kanhai village towards GCR and GCER has now been permanently blocked. The Gurugram traffic police, earlier this week, placed jersey barriers and boulders at the spot.



Commuters travelling on this road can no longer head straight towards GCR or take a right to head towards GCER. Instead, they have to take a mandatory left turn, and then take a U-turn opposite Shani Mandir to head towards any of these directions.

Traffic police officials said that the rationale behind this move was to cut off the need for a traffic signal at the junction, thereby reducing the waiting time for vehicles on other traffic signals as well as decreasing the traffic build-up at these points.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, in January and February, traffic police officials used to block this exit during peak traffic hours whenever the congestion at the junction started spilling over to the nearby HCC junction. However, the route used to remain open at other times.

Traffic police officials said that with the volume of vehicles once again returning towards normalcy and the junction witnessing heavy congestion again, they decided to make the feature a permanent one.

“In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, we keep undertaking makeshift trials at various intersections. These are mainly temporary in nature so that we can revert to the original design if the experiment doesn’t work. In the case of Kanhai crossing, the experiment has worked after several successful trials on the stretch and hence, we have made it a semi-permanent feature. We’ll be undertaking more such changes across the city if the need arises,” said DK Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram.

Commuters who travel through the junction on a regular basis said the move has helped them save around 10 minutes of daily travel time.

“It was only after the traffic signals turned green on the third or fourth occasion would I manage to cross the junction during peak hours. It used to take me around 15 minutes to cross the stretch. With the changes, I am able to make my way through after a maximum of two signals, in under five minutes,” said Rakesh Kapoor, a resident of DLF-5.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Oct 20, 2020 21:50 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:08 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST

latest news

Bar licence of Delhi Gymkhana Club suspended
Oct 20, 2020 23:14 IST
Women voters outnumber men, but fewer fielded
Oct 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Hydrogen-enriched CNG plant opens at Raj Ghat depot, Delhi soon to get 50 hydrogen-powered buses
Oct 20, 2020 23:12 IST
Potato, onion prices leave Ludhiana residents jittery, no respite till next month
Oct 20, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.