Traffic police draws plan to divert protesters in case of snarl

The Gurugram traffic police have made diversion plans for eight stretches where farmers planning to join the ongoing protest in Delhi will be diverted to prevent congestion.

DK Bharadwaj, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The diversion will kick in only when farmers protest causes any blockades and jam in the city otherwise traffic flow will be normal.”

Police on Thursday said that extra force had been deployed at Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Kapriwas Border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk and Manesar Chowk to implement the plan. Regular traffic movement, however, will not be restricted, police said.

As per the traffic plan, protesters headed towards Delhi will be diverted at Bilaspur, Panchgaon and Hero Honda Chowk towards Farrukh Nagar-Jhajjar Road to reach the Capital. Similarly, those reaching Rajiv and Shankar Chowk would be diverted towards Hero Honda Chowk to go to Sector 38. The protesters reaching Manesar Chowk and Kherki Daula toll plaza will be diverted to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. Those headed towards Delhi from Kapriwas border will be diverted to Pataudi-Jhajjar Road. Barricades have been placed on the diverted route, said police.

Bhardwaj said the police is ready with the plan to deal with law and order situation or any obstruction to traffic by farmer groups. “There was no obstruction in any of the routes and no vehicles of farmers crossed any of the stretch in the city,” he said.

On Thursday, commuters said they were stuck on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) after taking U-turn from Kherki Daula road and at Pachgaon Chowk due to movement of heavy vehicles and checking.

Dhruv Uppal, a resident of Malibu Towne in Sector 49, however, said that he took a U-turn before Kherki Daula toll plaza and got stuck in a jam. “I took this route thinking there would be no congestion but due to movement of heavy vehicles, it took half an hour to reach Vatika Crossing in the morning,” he said.

Farmers from Punjab are sitting in protest against three farms laws at certain border points in the NCR with supporters from other states driving down over the last few days to join them. However, they have been stopped outside the district at several occasions.