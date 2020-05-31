Sections
Home / Gurugram / Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles to check e-passes before allowing anyone to pass, which led to traffic snarls at the border.

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Gurugram Haryana

The decision to seal the border came after Gurugram witnessed an increase of Covid-19 cases recently. (ANI)

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.

The decision to seal the border came after Gurugram witnessed an increase of Covid-19 cases recently.

