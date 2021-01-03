Two booked for stealing ₹2 lakh from friend’s house

Two men were booked for allegedly stealing ₹2 lakh from their friend’s house in his absence in Sector 55 on December 29. A case was registered on Saturday after the victim returned home and found his almirah ransacked, said the police.

According to the police, the victim, Jaikrit Singh of Palam Colony in Delhi, was living in a rented apartment in Sector 55. He is a real estate agent by profession and had befriended many locals for the sake of his business.

The police said during the course of his work, Singh became friends with the suspects.

Singh said his friends often visited his house and, on December 29, they broke into the house during his absence. “They jumped off the boundary wall and reached the balcony by climbing a car, which was parked in the parking area. I was shocked to see this on the CCTV footage and even tried calling them up. But their number was switched off,” he said.

The victim told the police that the suspects knew that ₹2 lakh was kept in the almirah. However, they were not aware that CCTV camera was installed so they jumped into the house and were captured by the camera.

Singh informed the police and complained against the suspects, who are residents of Gurugram.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a case under Section 380 (theft) was registered against the two men. We are yet to arrest the suspects . “Teams have been formed and their call details are being scanned to track their location,” he said.

The police are checking their credentials to see if they are involved in any other criminal cases, said the police.