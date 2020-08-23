Two criminals, who escaped Maharashtra Police custody, arrested

Two suspected criminals, who had escaped from the custody of Maharashtra Police last week in Delhi, were arrested by the Faridabad police late Friday night. The two suspects were wanted in over two dozen robberies and ATM loot cases in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra, said the police.

The two suspects, Nisar, and Irfan, (both identified by single names in police records) were arrested by the Faridabad police on July 22 and were taken into a 10-day production remand (when suspects already in the custody of one state police are taken into custody by police from another state) by the Maharashtra police from Neemka jail in Faridabad.

Faridabad police commissioner OP Singh said the suspects, who are in their early thirties, were being brought back to the Neemka prison by the Maharashtra police on the intervening night of August 18 and 19 when they managed to escape. “The police teams had stopped at a hotel in Badarpur for dinner and the two suspects took advantage of the dark and fled from custody misleading the police personnel,” he said.

A case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 120b (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against suspects at the Badarpur police station on the night on August 19. The two suspects are brothers and are from Palwal district.

Delhi police, Maharashtra police, and Faridabad police were conducting raids to arrest the duo and were tracking movements of their family members to get information about their whereabouts, police officers said.

Dharna Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Faridabad, said a crime team from Sector 56 had received a tip on Friday that both the suspects had taken shelter in Sector 58’s industrial area where they were hiding from the police’s radar. “A raid was conducted and they were arrested from the spot. They possessed a countrymade pistol and two live cartridges,” she said. The police said they were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

Commissioner Singh said both the brothers were taken on production remand by Maharashtra police on August 7 from Neemka jail where the latter were lodged. “ On July 22, we had arrested three criminals—Nisar, Irfan, and their close aide Mukesh Kumar—for their involvement in ATM loots using gas cutters. After a two-day police remand, the three were sent to judicial custody,” he said. The three had looted cash on various occasions early this year after cutting ATM s in areas in Ballabhgarh and Bhupani, and were arrested after an investigation into the cases was launched, said the police. The police then found out about their alleged involvement in various cases of loot and robbery in different states.

ACP Yadav said the police had recovered ₹ 3.3 lakh , two cars, two gas cylinders, cutters, and an iron rod from their possession when the arrests were made in July.