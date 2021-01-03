Two held for forging road tax receipts

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Gurugram on Saturday arrested two men from the border, at the Sirhaul toll plaza, for allegedly collecting entry road tax from commercial vehicles and issuing forged receipts.

The suspects were identified as Lalit and Johny. Two more of the group have been identified and all four of them are from Mohna in Ballabhgarh of Faridabad, said officials.

Dhaarna Yadav, secretary, RTA said that the incident came to their notice when a road tax slip produced by a commercial vehicle operator did not match their records and seemed to be forged. “The teams checked the slip and brought him to my office. We were shocked to find that a gang was issuing fake RTA road tax slips to commercial drivers and duping the government,” she said.

Aas Mohammad, the cab driver, of Palam in Delhi, during a check on November 19 at Iffco Chowk, produced a slip, which also had a QR code, but did not match with the department’s record when scanned, said officials. Mohammad was penalised Rs 20,000 and he appealed to the officials to look into the matter as many drivers were being duped by the criminals.

Yadav said that teams started conducting more checks and found that many such fake online road tax certificates were being produced, causing a loss to the state.

“I have been quietly following this for over 10 days getting surprise checks done and identifying these frauds. All we knew initially was that someone comes in a private car occasionally and indulges in this fraudulent business. A taxi driver gave me information,” she said.

Yadav said it took 10 days to identify the vehicle and on Saturday, they found two of the gang members selling the fake slips from a car near Ambience Mall. “One of them was sitting with a laptop on a rear seat and his system was connected to a printer. He was printing fake slips from inside the car and was duping drivers posing as RTA officials,” said Yadav.

A team led by sub-inspector Praveen Kumar, along with the RTA officials, reached the spot on Saturday and arrested them. The team also recovered fake slips, the laptop and printer from their possession.

Yadav said during a preliminary probe, they found that the suspects used to con the drivers into believing them to be RTA officials.

A case under sections 420 (cheating),467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the DLF Phase-3 police station.

The extent of their operation and the estimated loss the government is yet to be calculated, said officials. They said that at least 60 fake slips were issued every day.