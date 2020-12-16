Two held for running fake call centres on Sohna Road

The chief minister’s Flying Squad on Wednesday raided two fake call centres, which had been operating out of Spaze IT Park, a commercial mall on Sohna Road, for the past two months. Two people were arrested, and the police also recovered ₹8.5 lakh from a suspect’s possession.

The Flying Squad has busted six such call centres over the last two months and has also carried out a mapping of the areas from where illegal call centres have been found to be operating across the city. The officials involved in the raid said several fake call centres have sprung up in the city over the last six years and people have been duping US and UK citizens of hundreds of dollars.

Many suspects involved in such call centres have been arrested several times before, the police said. Most of them know each other and not even a single person has been convicted for such crimes, said the police.

On Tuesday night, Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, crime investigation department, said that he received a tip-off that two call centres were operating from Sohna Road. A team of five officers was formed and a raid was conducted.

Yadav said, with the help of cyber police and local police station, a raid was carried out on the fourth floor of the complex. “In the first office, we found six men and four women making calls and entering details on their computers and laptops. In another office, 10 men and two women were busy making calls. They had a script in front of them and were speaking in English in an American accent using their headphones,” he said.

The police said the telecallers were explaining the victims, who were US nationals, that they were providing government grants like loans at zero percent interest. They used to offer them grants between $1,000 and $5,000 and duped them by deducting $100 to 500 dollars from their Google cards.

Harish Budhiraja, inspector, chief minister’s Flying Squad, said that two brothers were running one of the call centres and their friend was running another one. They have worked in call centres in Gurugram four years ago and used to earn hefty incentives, following which they planned to star their own business. “They took one year to understand the concept of duping and met lot of people who had knowledge of operations. They used to be present in the call centres and used to monitor calls. In November, they had earned ₹15 lakh after deducting all salaries and office expenses,” he said.

The police also seized four laptops and hard disks from both call centres. A case under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sections 66D and 75 of the IT Act was registered at Cyber Crime police station on Wednesday.

Budhiraja said the suspects did not possess any valid OSP(Other Service Providers) licences from the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement or MoU related to their work.

The suspects were identified as Anshul Mehta (33) and Akshay Mehta (34), residents of Meera Bagh in Delhi, and Ansh Saxena, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The latter managed to flee from the spot.

The suspects, during questioning, revealed that they had duped more than 800 US citizens so far.

“The telecallers used to collect information such as names, mobile numbers, e-mails and later sent them a voice mail. They trapped them after offering them a grant. They used to ask victims to purchase Google cards and then redeemed 100 to 500 dollars from their cards. Through this, they managed to dupe more than ₹1 crore from over 800 people,” said Budhiraja.

The suspects were under the process of hiring more than 50 employees who were scheduled to join from January 1. The police said the new executives had to pose as officials of the US law enforcement agencies, threatening to cancel the social security numbers of victims if they failed to pay a fine.