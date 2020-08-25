Two held for several murders; targeted people for loot

The police on Monday night arrested two men accused of committing several murders in a fortnight over two months ago in Gurugram and Rewari. The police said between June 25 and July 8, the arrested duo and their two aides, who are at large, murdered four people with the alleged intention of robbing them. In all the cases, the accused men stabbed the victims with a knife before robbing them of their belongings including phones and cash.

According to the police, the accused men were part of a gang of “seasoned criminals”, who targeted people for the prime purpose of loot and murdered them to minimise chances of getting caught subsequently. The police said at least two of the accused had earlier been arrested and were released on bail.

According to the police, the crime branch of Farrukh Nagar arrested the suspects, Ashok Chauhan, 24, hailing from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, and Mahesh, a native of Katihar, Bihar from New Colony area on Monday night after a tip-off.

Preliminary probe has revealed that on June 27 night, the arrested duo and their two aides, identified as Ayush alias Mayank and Vishal, had trespassed into a house in Surya Vihar, Sector 9, and murdered one Guddu Singh, who ran a travel business, and his wife Renu. The couple was tied up and stabbed multiple times with knives, said the police, adding that the suspects stole ₹60,000 from the victims.

The following day, the victims’ landlord had filed a complaint after a neighbour had reported that foul smell was emanating from the house and the main door was left ajar. The police had found the dead bodies in separate rooms of the house, in a pool of blood, and booked unidentified persons for murder at Sector 9 A police station.

The police said two days before the double murder, on June 25 around 8.30 pm, the four accused men had offered a lift to a mechanic, Ikramul, from Sidharawali in their car and snatched his mobile phone and some cash after stabbing him in the neck with a knife. They had thrown him from the car in a drain in Sector 99 and fled. He survived after he was rushed to the Civil Hospital by commuters.

On July 7, Uttam Singh, 19, who worked as a supplier in an automobile company in sector 37, was on his way to his residence in sector 10 A, when he was offered a lift on a motorcycle by Ayush and Vishal. They slit his throat with a knife and stole ₹6,000 cash from him. Singh’s body was found dumped in a vacant plot in Sector 92 and a case of murder was lodged against unidentified persons at Sector 10 A police station. Using a similar modus operandi, on July 8, the same duo had picked up a man from Kapriwas Chowk on the pretext of dropping him to Rewari. He was stabbed to death and the suspects stole his phone and ₹10,000 cash. His body was found dumped in Sector 6, Dharuhera in Rewari.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “The accused men have been involved in at least four heinous crimes in Gurugram and Rewari. Prima facie, the suspects said that the motive in these crimes was loot and robbery. Two suspects are still at large. We are checking their criminal record and shall write to police in other jurisdictions.”