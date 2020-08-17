Two held for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old British national of Indian origin

Sections
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:55 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

The police on Monday held two persons, out of a group of 10, for their alleged involvement in physically and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old British national of Indian origin on the night of July 23 in Sushant Lok -1.

The police said the two were caught from different locations traced through technical surveillance, while the remaining eight suspects have also been identified. According to the police, raids are currently underway in at least two sectors to nab them. Police commissioner KK Rao said that five of the 10 suspects involved in the case are minors.

One of the two suspects has been identified as 21-year-old Vishal Yadav, a resident of Wazirabad village in Sector 52. The other suspect is a 17-year-old boy from a nearby area. Both were caught from their respective localities.

Bijender Singh, station house officer(SHO) of Sushant Lok police station, said Yadav is the main suspect who had a tiff with the victim on a mobile application on house parties. This prompted him to enlist his friends in taking revenge on the victim. “In July, the victim and Yadav had met on an application named House Party. Later, they had a tiff , which ended in both of them verbally abusing each other. The suspect said that this upset him and prompted him to ask his friends to take revenge on the victim. They finally got a chance on the night of July 23, when the victim was going to a house party in a residential society in Sushant Lok-1,” he said.



The police said that the suspects had chatted with the victim using fake profiles and during one of the conversations, the victim had informed them that he would be visiting his friend’s house in Sushant Lok-1 to attend his birthday party. “The suspects had created several fake accounts and often signed into the application to keep a a tab on the victim. They chatted with him to know his whereabouts,” said Singh.

On night of July 23, as soon as the victim’s father dropped him outside the gate of the residential society,the suspects surrounded the victim and started thrashing him. They also sexually assaulted him and recorded four videos of the act, which were shared on social media to defame the victim, said the police.

During the assault, the victim was repeatedly asked to “say sorry” on camera, the footage of which was shared across social media. The video went viral, following which the peer group came to know of the incident. The victim narrated his ordeal before his parents last Saturday, following which a case was registered against the suspects, said the police.

In one of the four videos circulating online, the suspects can be seen assaulting the boy, tearing his T-shirt, beating him up, and seemingly asking him to apologise to Yadav. There are four videos that were shot and uploaded by the suspects on social media, police said.

Rao said that they have recovered a CCTV footage from the residential society and have recorded the statements of the security guards who had witnessed the assault. “We have collected the evidence and remaining suspects will soon be nabbed. We have questioned the suspects separately to know the sequence of the incident. At least five suspects are minors and will be sent to an observation home in Faridabad,” he said.

Police said that the incident came to light last Saturday, after the family discovered that the boy had started missing his online classes and was not talking to them properly. During investigations by the police, it was revealed that the suspects had sexually assaulted him.

A case under sections 147(rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimation) of Indian Penal Code and sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) has been filed at Sushant Lok police station.

